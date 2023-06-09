Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) & FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Critical Comparison

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) and FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. FS Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Provident Bancorp pays out -2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FS Bancorp pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FS Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. FS Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp -28.19% -11.54% -1.44% FS Bancorp 20.64% 14.14% 1.24%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $85.48 million 1.70 -$21.47 million ($1.53) -5.37 FS Bancorp $136.80 million 1.75 $29.65 million $3.92 7.87

FS Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FS Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FS Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 FS Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Provident Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.24%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than FS Bancorp.

Summary

FS Bancorp beats Provident Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking. The Home Lending segment offers one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as originating adjustable rate mortgage. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, WA.

