Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 370 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

O opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

