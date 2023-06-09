Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 11,234 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $39.12. 9,535,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,898,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $220.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

