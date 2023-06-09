Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 778 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.06.

Netflix Trading Up 2.6 %

NFLX stock traded up $10.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $420.08. 6,964,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,369,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $164.28 and a one year high of $424.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $22,305,805 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.