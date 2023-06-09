Qtron Investments LLC Buys 14,037 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Li Auto by 137.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 188,828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Li Auto by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,217. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.74.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

