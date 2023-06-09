Qtron Investments LLC Buys 2,817 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 0.9 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

SQM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.51. 337,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.68. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $115.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $3.2237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.29%. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 60.50%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.