Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,481 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $472.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,051. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.56 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

