Qtron Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $806.20. 961,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,918. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $612.74. The company has a market cap of $336.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

