Qtron Investments LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,698,000 after acquiring an additional 177,339 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,294,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,528,000 after acquiring an additional 135,395 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ASML by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $4.92 on Friday, reaching $715.13. The stock had a trading volume of 562,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $668.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $638.24. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $747.13. The company has a market cap of $282.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.