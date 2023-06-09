Qtron Investments LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Shares of PG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.12. 2,252,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,432,072. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.28 and a 200 day moving average of $147.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

