Qtron Investments LLC Raises Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for 1.4% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in JD.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 921,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,712,000 after buying an additional 154,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BOCOM International lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,606,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,460,203. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.45.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

