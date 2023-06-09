Qtron Investments LLC Raises Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,196 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up approximately 1.0% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Infosys by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. 3,710,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,694,818. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2134 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nomura lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

About Infosys



Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.



