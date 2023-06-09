Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 26,408 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 244.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KGI Securities raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $98.50. The stock had a trading volume of 193,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,858. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.65, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.66.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

