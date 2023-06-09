Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 6,877 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,455 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after purchasing an additional 498,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,737,000 after purchasing an additional 787,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,261 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,308,369. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

