Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 15,711 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 264.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,651 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,711 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

JAZZ traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.98. 136,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,035. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.84. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $125.35 and a 12-month high of $163.31.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,552. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Featured Stories

