Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 27,772 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Kroger by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,884,000 after purchasing an additional 518,694 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Up 1.2 %

KR stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,215. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,518. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

