Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 7,599 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.52. 287,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,970. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

