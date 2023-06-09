Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.97 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 215.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Clean Harbors stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.79. 248,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.58. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $158.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $268,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,957.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $268,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,957.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,454.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,966 shares of company stock worth $4,225,977 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

