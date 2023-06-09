Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MCK traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $394.06. 235,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,967. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.21 and its 200 day moving average is $370.31. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,196 shares of company stock worth $9,735,437 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

