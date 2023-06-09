Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 12,090 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 103.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $134.66. The company had a trading volume of 166,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,049. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DGX shares. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

