Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 17,249 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 172.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celanese Stock Down 2.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $151.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.