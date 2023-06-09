Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $405.00 million-$425.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.84 million. Quantum also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.02-$0.02 EPS.

Quantum Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $1.03 on Friday. Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have recently commented on QMCO shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $29,369.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,046 shares in the company, valued at $231,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Quantum by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quantum by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 182,427 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 189.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 91,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Quantum by 792.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 183,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.