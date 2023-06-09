QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.55. 1,812,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,571,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 5.14. The company has a current ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 133.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 25.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 44.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 74,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

