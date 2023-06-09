Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 573,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,478 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $89,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $135.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.64 and a 200-day moving average of $143.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

