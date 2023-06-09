Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Ramsdens stock opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.26) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 230.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 219.62. Ramsdens has a 52-week low of GBX 163 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 272 ($3.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £83.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, insider Peter Edward Kenyon sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.78), for a total value of £36,960 ($45,947.29). Company insiders own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC engages in the provision of diversified financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying and Selling, and Retailing of Second Hand and New Jewellery. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

