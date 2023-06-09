Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 37.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Ready Capital by 1,028.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Ready Capital by 36.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Trading Down 2.2 %

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $10.85 on Friday. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

