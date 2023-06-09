Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Bryon C. Salazar Sells 531 Shares of Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $27,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Red River Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of RRBI stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $60.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. The company has a market cap of $387.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Red River Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 10.8% during the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

