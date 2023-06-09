Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,138,000 after acquiring an additional 472,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after purchasing an additional 464,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 206.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $142.85. 287,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,700. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.52 and a 200-day moving average of $133.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

See Also

