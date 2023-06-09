Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Rating Increased to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Revenio Group Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:REVXF opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00. Revenio Group Oyj has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $44.88.

Get Revenio Group Oyj alerts:

About Revenio Group Oyj

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Revenio Group Oyj, a health technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic diagnostics and devices for the detection of glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and cataracts in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers iCare IC100 and IC200 tonometers; iCare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; imaging devices comprising iCare EIDON AF, a device with confocal retinal imaging; DRSplus, a device for detection of diabetic retinopathy; iCare MAIA, a microperimeter to measure the visual field; and iCare COMPASS, which provides fundus perimetry with true-color confocal retinal images.

Receive News & Ratings for Revenio Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revenio Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.