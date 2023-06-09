Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Rating Increased to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Revenio Group Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:REVXF opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00. Revenio Group Oyj has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $44.88.
About Revenio Group Oyj
