Reviewing Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG)

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cosmos Group and Coinbase Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.16 -$104.12 million ($0.13) -0.05 Coinbase Global $3.19 billion 4.03 -$2.62 billion ($10.21) -5.38

Cosmos Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coinbase Global. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cosmos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

46.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Coinbase Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cosmos Group and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group -244.21% -408.12% -110.75% Coinbase Global -81.21% -38.28% -1.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cosmos Group and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Coinbase Global 6 11 9 0 2.12

Coinbase Global has a consensus target price of $61.48, suggesting a potential upside of 11.99%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Cosmos Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of developing certain mining claims. It operates under the Lending, and Arts and Collectibles Technology (ACT) segments. The Lending segment provides financing and lending services. The ACT segment is involved in operating an online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company was founded on August 14, 1987 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

