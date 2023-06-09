Reviewing Stem (NYSE:STEM) & FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stem and FREYR Battery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 1 3 11 0 2.67 FREYR Battery 0 1 6 0 2.86

Stem currently has a consensus target price of $12.39, suggesting a potential upside of 112.94%. FREYR Battery has a consensus target price of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 134.04%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Stem.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -37.59% -26.02% -10.34% FREYR Battery N/A -19.93% -16.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stem and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Stem and FREYR Battery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $362.98 million 2.49 -$124.05 million ($0.95) -6.13 FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$98.79 million ($0.65) -11.57

FREYR Battery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stem. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Stem has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Stem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FREYR Battery beats Stem on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

