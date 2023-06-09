Reviewing XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) and KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE)

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) and KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

XWELL has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XWELL and KM Wedding Events Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $55.94 million 0.40 -$32.84 million ($0.38) -0.71 KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

KM Wedding Events Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XWELL.

This table compares XWELL and KM Wedding Events Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -87.44% -58.73% -42.66% KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for XWELL and KM Wedding Events Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

XWELL currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. Given XWELL’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XWELL is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

Summary

XWELL beats KM Wedding Events Management on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About KM Wedding Events Management

KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. provides matrimonial, wedding event management and allied services. Its matrimonial services include matchmaking and partner identification through multiple delivery channels via print and visual media, website, physical centers and events. The company was founded by T. V. Mohan and Meera Nagarajan on October 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

