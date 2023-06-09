Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,833.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RKWBF shares. Handelsbanken cut shares of Rockwool A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

RKWBF opened at $235.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.43. Rockwool A/S has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $291.75.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

