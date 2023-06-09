Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Shares Down 33.3%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 115,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 35,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Trading Down 33.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$4.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.48.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Alberta, Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 14, 2022, it owned and operated 26 private liquor stores.

