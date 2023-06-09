RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 292,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 238,533 shares.The stock last traded at $26.24 and had previously closed at $26.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on RxSight from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $883.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 12.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 108.38%. The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of RxSight by 39.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RxSight by 7.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in RxSight by 10.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 2.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.