Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.22. The company has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $225,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $225,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,003.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,300 shares of company stock valued at $37,217,532 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

