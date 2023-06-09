Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Director Ken Takanashi Buys 22,053,581 Shares

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) Director Ken Takanashi acquired 22,053,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $20,068,758.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,847,694 shares in the company, valued at $22,611,401.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of STSA stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $61,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

