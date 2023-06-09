Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 88,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,735. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

