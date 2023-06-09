Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $236.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Semtech updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.06 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.02-$0.06 EPS.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. Semtech has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $65.51. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Semtech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 18,895 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Semtech by 88.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $9,759,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 2,792.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,605 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Semtech Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Semtech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.