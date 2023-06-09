Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $236.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Semtech updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.06 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.02-$0.06 EPS.
Semtech Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of SMTC stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Semtech has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -261.33 and a beta of 1.67.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,759,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 2,792.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,527,605 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
