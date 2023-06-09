Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $236.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Semtech updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.06 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.02-$0.06 EPS.

Semtech Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Semtech has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -261.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,759,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 2,792.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,527,605 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Semtech

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

