Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,850 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,000 ($37.29) to GBX 2,850 ($35.43) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($34.19) to GBX 2,825 ($35.12) in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Severn Trent from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.78) to GBX 3,400 ($42.27) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Investec downgraded Severn Trent to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,938.75.
Severn Trent Trading Down 2.4 %
Severn Trent stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $38.46.
Severn Trent Increases Dividend
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Severn Trent (STRNY)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.