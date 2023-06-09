Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,850 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,000 ($37.29) to GBX 2,850 ($35.43) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($34.19) to GBX 2,825 ($35.12) in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Severn Trent from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.78) to GBX 3,400 ($42.27) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Investec downgraded Severn Trent to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,938.75.

Severn Trent stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $38.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.7396 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.47. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 179.41%.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

