Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 105.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.03. 3,841,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,234,596. The company has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $65.54.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

