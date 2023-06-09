Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion.

