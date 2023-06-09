Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group comprises 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.45% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Long Path Partners LP increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 657,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 135,588 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.81. 4,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

See Also

