Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,321 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 4.68% of Addus HomeCare worth $74,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 1.9 %

Addus HomeCare stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,669. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.81. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $41,382.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

