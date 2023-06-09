Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,383 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 4.73% of ModivCare worth $59,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ModivCare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ModivCare by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MODV. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ModivCare

ModivCare Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $5,726,277.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,507,340 shares in the company, valued at $79,813,653. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 219,630 shares of company stock valued at $12,505,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ModivCare stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,022. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.12. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.03. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $663.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

