Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $64.90 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $64,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

ETN traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $186.92. 869,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $188.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

