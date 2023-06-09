Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 226,339 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,339 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.74% of PotlatchDeltic worth $61,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 98,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,738. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

