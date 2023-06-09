Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 2,176 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $83,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $304,430. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $128.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,104. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

