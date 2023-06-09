SingularityNET Market Capitalization Hits $308.16 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $308.16 million and $21.22 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00023449 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,601.22 or 1.00019331 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002427 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,631,811 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,293,604,878.7299604 with 1,220,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.2519306 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $24,949,635.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

